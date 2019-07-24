Millennials participate in youth camp in Nepal

Islamabad : Roots Millennium Education works in collaboration with Goethe Institute as a Pasch School. Nine students from Roots Millennium Education participated in the Regional Pasch Partially funded Youth Camp in Kathmandu, Nepal organised by Goethe Institute, New Delhi.

Around 108 students from six different countries participated in the Pasch Regional Youth Camp in Nepal. The Millennium Education philosophy is deeply rooted in the holistic development of a child and thus equips the learners in their journey to become self-sufficient. Travelling enables the child to independently adapt to new situations and builds up self-confidence.

Students from Pakistan were warmly welcomed by the Goethe Institute staff in Kathmandu, Nepal. The Regional Youth camp participants from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Srilanka and Iran were briefed at the opening ceremony about the different workshop activities and their summer camp schedule during their stay at the Camp. The workshops were focused on recycling, dance, city planning, creative writing and theatre. The trainers of the workshop were from India, Germany and Srilanka. The eight hours learning workshops were spent in senseless connection and memory making line-ups. Side by side, students were engaged in unique game activities where their team building skills were enhanced.

Each day the students were faced by new challenges through which they expressed their creativity, research and interactive skills, and above all their German Language skills were tested. The participants were taken on a sightseeing trip around Kathmandu where they interacted with students from other communities and cultures which enriched the learning experience of students. Students went on sight-seeing to several other places including the Buddha- Temple and the National Museum of Nepal. Village tour was one of the highlights of the camp as students seldom get a chance to experience the rural side of any community.

During the seven days, one day was fixed for the Cultural Evening where, the students from Pakistan represented their rich cultural heritage through their traditional folk dance performance in the cultural attire depicting all provinces in Pakistan, which won the hearts of audience.

The performance of students ended by a German Poem, Scenic video and a short speech. Later the Pakistani students gave away souvenirs to other students as a good will gesture.