July 25, 2019

MoU signs for planting 20,000 saplings on N-5

Islamabad

 
July 25, 2019

Islamabad: In connection with ‘Apni Shahrah Project’ National Highway Authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Asma Qadeer MNA at NHA headquarters here on Wednesday, says a press release.

Under Clean and Green Pakistan programme, NHA is gradually moving forward to plant saplings along national highway and motorways network. Plantation will be made on median from Gujrat to Kharian (20 km) and Missa Kiswal to Mandra Toll Plaza (20 km) segments of N-5. 10000 saplings will be planted on each segment, thus total of 20,000 saplings will be planted in 40 km long area of median.

After the completion of agreed time of one year for plantation and three years maintenance, the median along with plantation will be handed back to NHA. NHA will monitor the project on regular basis. The progress report will be uploaded on NHA’s website for reference of interested parties.

