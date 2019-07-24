CDA gives land to MCI for building of sewage treatment lant

Islamabad : In a belated action, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has handed over five acres of land to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to reduce water contamination in Rawal Lake while three sites for construction of constructed Wetlands on tributaries of Dam have also been handed over to the MCI.

The water contamination in Rawal Lake is not a new phenomenon as over a decade back the CDA had stopped supply of water to the federal capital but residents of Rawalpindi are still getting water from lake after treatment. But no practical measures were taken stop contamination of water for the last several years.

The visiting arriving at the Lake View Point have reported a large number of dead fishes along the bank giving stinging smell in the air. “ It is difficult to stand near the lake due to singling smell coming from dead fishes lying along the bank, “ Mr. Shahid, a resident of Rawalpindi whose family recently visited the Lake View Point said. An official of CDA said the sites have been handed over to MCI for construction of STPs and wetlands so that water coming to Rawal Dam from seasonal nullahs could be treated but the things progressing, it would take some more years for establishment of STPs but at least the activities which result in contamination of water could be stopped in days time.

For the establishment of STP, CDA has handed over five acres land near Korang Bridge so that water coming from Korang nullah could be treated before entering the Rawal Dam.

The official said that construction of STP and wetlands will not help check fast growing pollution in the Lake but the risk posed aquatic life would be significantly reduced in addition to improvement of water quality being supplied through this reservoir. CDA has reiterated that authority will continue its cooperation with the other departments to improve overall environment of Islamabad.