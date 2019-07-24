152 CDA officers transferred

Islamabad : In the light of directives of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday ordered transfers of 152 officers who were serving in the same directorates for the last over three years.

The officers of BPS 17 to 19 who received transfer orders on Wednesday, belong to different cadres and they would take charge of their new offices on Thursday. The transferred officers also include six deputy directors and 41 assistant directors of the engineering cadre, over 35 deputy directors, accounts officers and assistant accounts of the audit and accounts wing and 20 private secretaries.

Prominent among those transferred was Director One Window Operation (OWO) Khizar Hayat Satti who earned good reputation and praise from his seniors and visitors during his stay in the same directorate. He has been asked to report as Director Estate Management Residential (East) in place of Muhammad Attaullah.

Attaullah would now hold charge of Director Estate Management Residential (West) on look after basis in place of Asad Abbas who was transferred to post of Director OWO.

Director Traffic Engineering Azam Khan Lodhi who was working in the same directorate for quite long time, has been transferred as Director Structure. Maqsood Ali Shaikh, an officer of engineering cadre who was holding current charge of Director Coordination in the Parliament House has been directed to report as Director Aiwan-e-Sadr.

An officer of BPS-18 Ali Abdullah who was holding charge of Director Architecture-II has been transferred as Director Architecture-I, whereas Muhammad Naeem would hold dual charge of Director Chief Landscape Architect and Director Architecture-II.