Kashmiri, GB students showcase art pieces at PNCA

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of Arts exhibited 100 breathtaking painting and sketches made by the students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on its premises here on Wednesday.

The paintings and sketches were selected from among thousands, which came in from both regions for the exhibition titled 'My Land-My People'.

First Lady Samina Alvi on Wednesday inaugurated the event organised by the Special Communications Organisation with the collaboration of the PNCA.

She appreciated the SCO for promoting the works of budding artists with a novel way and under an inspiring theme.

“The world needs to take notice that while our children from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are showcasing their aesthetic works, the children in the India-occupied Kashmir valley yearn for freedom and dream to enjoy the beauty around themselves,” she said.

She said the paintings displayed in the exhibition had bold and vibrant colours.

The first lady said the artists had not only to the landscapes and historical landmarks but traditional, culture and natural beauty of the regions were also exhibited through the brushes, pencils, and crayons.

SCO DG Major General Ali Farhan while addressing the participants said the primary purpose of the initiative was to acknowledge the talents of youths from remote regions and to showcase it at the national scene. People from all walks of life including the participants, their families, art enthusiasts, and media were invited to attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. Prizes and certificates were handed over to the winners during the ceremony. The exhibition will continue until July 26.