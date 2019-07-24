Alvi calls for supplementing education with ethical values

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for supplementing education by ethical values to create an environment of humanity and respect in society.

"Our nation has the potential to excel in all fields of life but lack of discipline and corruption need to be fixed," he told 132 position-holders of intermediate examinations from 28 nationwide education boards at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

The high-achievers showed up as participants of the 15th National Summer Camp organised by the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen to acknowledge the achievements of meritorious youth and provide them with an opportunity to visit state institutions.

The president declared education without moral values meaningless and said the country's youths should work hard and be honest in their actions and thoughts to help Pakistan become prosperous.

He congratulated the distinguished students for achieving top positions in examinations and urged them to always bear in mind the untiring contribution of their teachers and parents that led them to this success.

The president asked students not to consider education solely as a means to get employment but also as the way to bring improvement in society.

"You are the ones to reform this country as your personal good and bad will reflect out of it," he said.

The batch comprised 66 students from Punjab's nine education boards, 22 from Sindh's seven boards, 36 from Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa's nine boards and five from Balochistan's one board.