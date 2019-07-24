17 students join Malaysian varsity internship

LAHORE : A group of 17 students of 6th semester of Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) are on two months summer internship programme at Universiti Teknologi Petronas Malaysia as part of MoU signed between Universiti Teknologi Petronas and University of the Punjab.

The students would be carrying out research projects under the joint supervision of faculties of chemical engineering in both universities on membrane synthesis, adsorption, biodiesel and biogas production, biomass, catalysis, process simulation, water treatment and advanced materials.

Singer lauds PSCA: Noted Pakistani singer and music director Sahir Ali Baga visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters in Qurban Lines here.

He said he had sense of security after visiting the PSCA HQ. He added, “I wish the entire Pakistan developed the same.” PSCA Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed him about the performance of the organisation. Sahir Ali Baga visited various sections of the authority. Sahir Ali addressed the police communication officers in the operations and monitoring centre. He said latest technology was being used in PSCA.

Registration cancelled: Deputy Commissioner Lahore has cancelled the registration of 7,267 NGOs, NPOs and societies for not completing legal requirements here on Wednesday.

DC Lahore Saleha Saeed cancelled the registration of these NGOs/NPOs and societies under Societies Registration Act as the DC under this act also held the designation of Registrar Joint Stock of Companies. Before cancellation, the district government also gave newspaper advertisements asking these entities to update their documentation as well as to complete all legal requirements.