Peace initiative to be launched

LAHORE : Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) is going to initiate efforts for the promotion of peace, tolerance, acceptance and harmony through culture, art and literature

This was stated by Dr Sughra Sadaf, PILAC director general, during the preparatory meetings with stakeholders under the aegis of Center for Health and Gender Equality (CHANGE). Three meetings were planned in this connection on July 22, 23 and July 24 in PILAC Library. The meetings were attended by MPA Sadia Sohail, University of the Punjab CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rasheed Ahmad, University of Education Director Students Affairs Prof Dr Omar Saleem, senior journalist Mian Saif-ur-Rehman, Advocate Syed Nisar Naqvi, singer Anwar Rafi and analyst Salman Abid.

The meetings were participated by students of Punjab University and Education University, teachers, intellectuals, media representatives, civil society representatives and district government representatives.