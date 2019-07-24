Tree plantation drive kicks off

LAHORE : The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Wednesday launched a tree plantation drive in collaboration with the commissioner’s office and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Provincial Minister for Industries and Information Mian Aslam Iqbal, LCCI President Almas Hyder, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Bilal Lodhi and PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani inaugurated the campaign at Ghulam Gilani Park. LCCI Senior Vice-President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Standing Committee on Environment Convener Engineer Khalid Usman, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Mian Zahid Javed, Haris Attiq, Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Aurengzeb Aslam, Sheikh Zafar Iqbal, Arshad Khan and others were also present.

The minister said collective efforts always gave results. He suggested private school should plant trees according to the numbers of their students. He said mosque committees should also be taken on board in this regard. Inter-districts and inter-towns plantation competitions could also be helpful, said the minister.

While underlining the need for plantation of fruit-trees he said seminars, workshops and lectures in schools, colleges and universities should be conducted to highlight the importance of forestation. The Commissioner said forestation has been made a campaign. He said donation of 0.1 million trees from the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would be very helpful to meet the target of plantation for this season. “All tools including social media are being used for plantation drive”, said the Commissioner adding that plants will be geo-tagged for their monitoring.

He further said we needed to create oxygen pockets to give a healthy environment to the citizens and nothing could be better than trees for this purpose.

The chairman PHA said the authority’s natural indigenous trees were being focused for plantation. While thanking the LCCI, he said cooperation of social sector was a key to success. He said mature plants were being planted and those places had been chosen where water and other ingredients were available for their growth. The president LCCI said environmental changes were one of the biggest threats being faced by the world. He said Pakistan was one of those countries where climate changes were posing serious challenges due to shrinking forests. He said enhancing the area of forests was inevitable to control temperature, drought and pollution.

He further said the LCCI would provide 0.1 million plants to the Commissioner’s office and PHA.