Thu Jul 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

Actor granted interim bail in wife torture case

Lahore

LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to actor-singer Mohsin Abbas Haider, an accused of torturing his wife.

The court granted bail to the accused on submission of surety bonds of Rs50,000.

The accused actor, Mohsin, appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajammul Shahzad and contend in his bail application that he was innocent and a false case had been registered against him. He assured the court that he was ready to cooperate in investigations at any forum and implored for an interim bail.

According to the case details, Fatema Sohail, wife of Abbas Haider, had registered a case in Defence police station accusing him of domestic violence and abuse.

