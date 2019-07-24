close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

Warden gets cash prize

Lahore

July 25, 2019

LAHORE : City Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore gave away cash prize and an appreciation certificate to a traffic warden for his honesty.

The warden Ali found a lost lady purse containing Rs12,000 and other important documents near the track of Metro Bus Service, traced the owner and returned her property.

