Warden gets cash prize

LAHORE : City Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore gave away cash prize and an appreciation certificate to a traffic warden for his honesty.
The warden Ali found a lost lady purse containing Rs12,000 and other important documents near the track of Metro Bus Service, traced the owner and returned her property.
