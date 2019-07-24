PU awards four PhD degrees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in which Afshan Kiran Imtiaz, D/o Imtiaz Ahmed Taj, in the subject of Gender Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Violence Against Women: A Study of Reinforcement of Honour Killing in the Socio-Cultural Context in Punjab’, Tahira Parveen, D/o Ahmed Sher, in the subject of History after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A History of Religious Minorities in Punjab, (1979-2013): An Appraisal’, Muhammad Sanaullah Khan, S/o Muhammad Akbar, in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘A Comparative Study Gagging of Journalists & Suppression of Press Freedom with Particular Reference to NWFP Before and After Partition Period from (1854 to 2007)’ and Sana Shahbaz, D/o Muhammad Shahbaz, in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular Genetics of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in Relation to Common Fusion Oncogenes from Pakistan’.
