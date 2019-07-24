Licences of 15 arms dealers cancelled

LAHORE Punjab police checked stocks of 458 arms dealers in all districts of the province and cancelled licences of 15 arms dealers and registered 18 cases against them.

This was disclosed by the Additional IG operations in a report submitted to Punjab IG. As per the report, during the stock checking police teams of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lodhran and Pakpattan and seized 970 illegal weapons and 185,225 bullets. A legal action was taken against 22 arms dealers based upon expiry of arms licence whereas during the campaign of arms checking collectively the stock of 378 arms dealers was found registered according to stock laws.

The IG directed Lahore CCPO, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to continue the process of stock checking in accordance with the already defined SOPs and inspection of arms dealers in their respective districts regularly. Inspection report should be submitted to central police office without any delay, the IG warned. He said the officers found showing slackness in taking action with respect to inspection would be held accountable.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol rendered help to 4,582 road commuters, removed 479 encroachments and reunited 13 lost children. The PHP teams registered 73 cases against careless driving and 38 cases against fake and green registration number plates. They also arrested 57 people against the installation of prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles.