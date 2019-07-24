Illegal housing schemes’ infrastructure demolished

LAHORE : Under-construction roads, sewerage systems, site offices, container, boundary walls, greenbelts and other infrastructure of four illegal housing schemes was demolished by the staff of the Estate Management Directorate Private Housing Schemes of LDA on Wednesday.

These schemes are situated along College Road, Defence Road and Kamahan Road, Lahore.

Meanwhile, Lahore Development Authority Vice-Chairman SM Imran has directed the development partners for expediting provision of land for LDA City and completing the task within the time period given by the Supreme Court.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on LDA City for allocating plots to 9,000 file holders of the scheme in compliance with the directions by the Supreme Court. He urged the development partners for meeting the monthly target with regard to presentation of land for the scheme to LDA and utilising all available resources for this purpose. “Allocation of plots to the file holders was our top priority as we were accountable to the Supreme Court in this regard,” he observed.

Construction of roads and development of other infrastructure in the scheme was an urgent task which should be carried out on war footings. No delay in provision of land for carving out plots or execution of development works will be tolerated, he added.

The meeting was informed that development charges for the file holders had been halved and collection of these charges would be commenced very soon. Members of the governing body of LDA Maj (R) Burhan Ali, Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, LDA Director General, Muhammad Usman Moazzam, Additional Director General Urban Planning Rana Tikka Khan, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and other officers concerned besides the development partners of LDA City Imran Ali Bhatti, Mian Tahir Javed, Abdur Rashid, Altaf Malik as well as manager Zafar Chishti attended the meeting.

Workshop: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar said on Wednesday that there was a dire need for the doctors to be familiar with latest technology for better treatment.

He expressed these views while addressing a workshop held under Ameer Uddin Medical College Society here on Wednesday in which Prof Dr Muhammad Moeen, Prof Dr Najam ul Hasnain, Dr Razi Haider Zaidi, Dr Ghazala Roobi and Saadia Arshad were present besides other speakers who threw light on different aspects of medical research and challenges.

Addressing the research workshop, Dr Alfareed Zafar stressed that medical research has great significance for better treatment methods for the patients. Our young doctors are full of potential and if they are provided better facilities they can perform their duties as per international standards, he said.

Other speakers threw light on introduction, importance and process of research in different sectors of medical.