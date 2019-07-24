LWMC, Wasa to ensure cleanliness on Eidul Azha

LAHORE : On the special directions from Punjab Chief Minister, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director paid a visit to multiple areas of the city to ensure effective cleanliness operation regarding Monsoon season and arrangements in view of Eidul Azha.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, LWMC Managing Director also held a meeting with Wasa Managing Director Zahid Aziz during which LWMC managing director stated that according to the chief minister’s vision all departments should work in close coordination for better results. Wasa managing director endorsed the statement of the LWMC MD.

LWMC managing director visited temporary waste transfer stations at Gulberg and Shadman and directed the staff to resolve public complaints on priority since LWMC was a service provider and no-tolerance would be observed over negligence.

General Manager Operations Sohail Malik said that department was working proactively and providing exceptional cleanliness services to the citizens whereas LWMC had already made a comprehensive plan regarding Eidul Azha and more than 700 workers were dedicated regarding monsoon season in the city. He directed all operational staff to resolve public complaints and no complaint should be left unattended.

Spokesperson for LWMC stated that without the prompt cooperation of public LWMC could not achieve the mission of maintaining cleanliness in the city. The people should cooperate with the department and can register their waste related complaint on LWMC official helpline 1139 or by using mobile based application Clean Lahore.

austerity: Following the directions from chief minister Punjab, the management of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has directed the departmental management to strictly observe austerity measures.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhary and Managing Director Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said strict austerity measures should be taken. These measures included ban on new hiring, releasing all retired workers/ employees, cutting down the fuel limit, decrease in number of contract workers, ban on purchase of unnecessary items other than mandatory followed by no needless perks and privileges to any employee of the organisation.

In order to reform the financial condition of the company, ERP (enterprise resource planning) software will be implemented in near future.