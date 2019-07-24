Laws to regulate medicines to be amended

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said that the medicines and cosmetics industry will be regulated in the province to check fake and substandard medicines and cosmetics.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of chief minister’s special committee at Civil Secretariat here Wednesday. The meeting reviewed the existing federal and provincial laws on medicines and cosmetics in detail for the eradication of spurious medicines and cosmetics. The meeting constituted a sub-committee under the chair of provincial law secretary for drafting necessary amendments to the existing laws. This sub-committee will submit the draft of necessary amendments within one week.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid under health reforms road map Wednesday reviewed monthly progress of government sector hospitals. The minister chaired a meeting at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department which was attended by Additional Secretary Technical Asim Altaf, Dr Akhtar Rasheed, Irfan Memon, Dr Nasir Sarfraz, Dr Umer Mukhtar, Dr Karar Hussain, Dr Saeed Akhtar and Dr Naeem Majeed. Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf gave briefing on monthly progress report of public sector hospitals.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said mortality rate during delivery has been decreased in all government hospitals of Punjab. Availability of medicines to the patients in hospitals is quite satisfactory besides improvement in cleanliness condition in the hospitals. Doctors and paramedical staff are following the biometric attendance system, the minister said and added special courses would be conducted for lady health workers. She maintained that CEOs of every district will send review report regarding the facilities being provided to the patients in public sector hospitals on daily basis.

Primary Health Services are being improved in government hospitals. No leniency and negligence will be tolerated in ensuring mother and child healthcare. We are trying to abolish referral system from government hospitals. MSs will review the medical facilities in paediatric ward, operation theatres, labour room, emergency, outdoor and other important sections on daily basis. Provision of best healthcare facilities in rural and basic health centers is being ensured.