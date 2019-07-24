PCB cricket committee to meet on Aug 2

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced its cricket committee will meet at the National Cricket Academy on August 2, says a press release.

The PCB cricket committee is an advisory panel whose remit is to make recommendations to the PCB chairman. The committee is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, and includes former men’s and women’s teams’ captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, as well as Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director Domestic Cricket).

The agenda of the cricket committee meeting includes review of the Pakistan men’s and women’s cricket teams as well as U16 and U19 teams’ performances and make recommendations to the PCB chairman.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been invited to attend the meeting and provide their feedback and assessment of the men’s team’s performances. Wasim Akram will join the meeting via video link.