Hafeez, Imad, Babar among picks to lead ODI side

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee is likely to recommend a new candidate to take over the reins of the national team’s one-day side, with Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Babar Azam among the top contenders.

At the meeting which will take place at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on August 2, the Cricket Committee will forward the meeting’s outcome to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

“Assigning the ODI captaincy anyone from Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Babar Azam will be discussed in the meeting,” a source told APP. To a question about the fate of Sarfraz Ahmed, he said he might be retained to lead the Test side only. PCB is also thinking to appoint a local head coach for the national team, however the name has not been finalized yet, he said.

The committee is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, and includes former men’s and women’s teams’ captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, as well as Zakir Khan (Director, International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director, Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director, Domestic Cricket).

The agenda of the committee includes a review of the Pakistan men’s and women’s cricket teams as well as U-16 and U-19 cricket teams’ performances and make recommendations to the chairman. Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur and Sarfraz Ahmed have also been invited to attend the meeting and provide their feedback and assessment of the men’s team’s performances.

Wasim Akram will join the meeting via video link while rest of the members will attend in person.