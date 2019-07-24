Global campaign gearing up for Julian Assange’s freedom

A global campaign to prevent Julian Assange’s likely extradition to the US is shaping up. In Ecuador, a five-day general strike raised the demand for the freedom of the founder of WikiLeaks.

The protesters demonstrated their solidarity with the stand that Assange has taken so far in his fight for his release. He was unceremoniously dragged out of Ecuador Embassy in London in April and taken to the Westminster Magistrates Court and then straight to Bellmarsh high security prison, where he stays until his fate is decided by the British authorities.

It is the first major industrial action on behalf of Assange which shows the potential that exists for building a powerful movement among the oppressed masses around the world. That is what the global defence campaign is fighting to achieve. Recently, in Melbourne, Australia, a rally was held in the city centre which strongly urged the Australian government to protect its citizen and to grant him safe passage back to his family in Australia.

In London, a campaign to defend Assange was also organised. A strong response was won from the transport workers at Tottenham bus depot. Further campaigns at other bus depots are scheduled over the next few weeks.

The founder of WikiLeaks is accused of raping two Swedish women. He could be sent there for trial. However, the Swedish prosecutors have dropped the rape allegation in 2017, presumably because of a weak case.

Assange insists that he is a victim of a smear campaign and, to a high degree, politically motivated. He says: “I don’t like to see the word ‘rape’ next to my name; I have never had a sexual relationship with anyone without consent.”

It is clear, though, whatever happens next, the US would not give up on Assange easily. That is why the ordinary workers of the world are uniting when the journalists of the world are not. What does this tell us about modern-day journalism?

Just to remind you, he was electronically tagged in a Norfolk mansion of his friend, where he lived under a strict curfew regime for almost a year. He had been held for nine days in London’s ancient Victorian wing of Wandsworth prison in solitary confinement.

The lawyers who defended him in various courts over the past few years say that he is vilified by biased politicians for publishing classified files and videos related to war crimes by the US in Iraq and Afghanistan and disclosing torture camps the US was operating in many countries.

He has many trustworthy friends in Britain. His supporters believe that if he had focused on Iran, North Korea, or China no conspiratorial criminal allegation would have been brought against him by Sweden or any other country, and moreover, the US would have hailed him as a hero, fighting for freedom of speech and campaigning for fundamental human rights issues. He is portrayed as a dangerous whistleblower by his enemies on both sides of the Atlantic, but a highly respected journalist and a courageous editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks by his admirers around the world.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned that if Assange is extradited to the US, he will not be treated justly, and end up in jail for decades. He said the British government should not place him in such an obvious danger.

John Pilger, the Australian journalist, film-maker and author of many books about international current affairs on human rights issues, has urged that Corbyn should do more to resist Assange’s extradition to the US.

Julian Assange is an Australian citizen and holds an Australian passport. He could be transferred to his mother country. The support and sympathy for Assange is mainly derived from the fact that he has suffered enough for the past decade. He has committed no crime in the United States. He has had to attend all sorts of court hearings in the United Kingdom, and has been subjected to jail sentences in high security prisons.

He was holed up in one small room in Ecuador Embassy for seven long-suffering years. His admirers argue that he has done his time, even though he says he has done nothing wrong, his supporters believe it is high time that he is released and given a safe passage to his homeland.

His well-wishers argue that Assange should be nominated as a Nobel Peace Laureate for his human rights credentials, and holding the powerful elite to account.

The writer is a London-based journalist

