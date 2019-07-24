State, society and citizens

The question of what makes a society has been asked by philosophers, political scientists and academics over many years. What we ask today is in some ways simpler. Are we any longer a society? And what are the characteristics of this society if we are indeed one.

Societies are essentially built around the premise of a group of people living together within a specific territory and under at least a loose agreement with the state. This also implies some relationship with each other. A society cannot after all be made up of individuals living alone in their own spaces and pursuing only their own self-interests. Yet we appear to have done away with the civic sense which is vital to holding citizens together. This is the glue that binds individuals into a society.

The evidence of the disappearance of this binding factor is widespread. On the roads, drivers rarely care about the welfare of others also using the same highway, while cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists are given even less heed. This is very obviously visible in the rain, when motorists speed through muddy stretches ignoring those on foot or on two-wheel vehicles desperately attempting to avoid getting splashed or covered in dirt. Elsewhere around the world, we see drivers stopping even on busy roads to allow vehicles coming from the other direction to cross over or making way to ensure those who are walking get across safely.

It has been argued that this is a matter of awareness and education. But is this really true? The same Pakistani citizens who refuse to line up at counters or airport queues at home, or those who speed past schoolchildren, adopt completely different behaviours as soon as they arrive in other countries. Perhaps it is policing, perhaps it is behaviour around them which makes the difference. But understanding how and why this happens is important.

No society can successfully hold together when there is constant friction within it. Such friction occurs when neighbours throw garbage outside the gates of others living on the same street, when there are scuffles at places where disciplined queuing would get the work done more quickly for everyone or when ridiculous fights break out at expensive shops as the latest brand of lawn suiting or sometimes other items go on sale. It has been known for customers, almost all of them well-off and well educated, to attack each other or tear the cloth apart in an attempt to acquire it. The lack of regard for others is also seen in the misuse of public toilets, even aboard aircraft or in the garbage left at popular spots whether in parks, historical sites or locations in scenic holiday areas. While Pakistan undoubtedly has much to offer tourists, as the government is emphasizing, we should ask if anyone would choose to visit even Switzerland or Hawaii if they were to be treated with stretches off stinking garbage left behind by those who had visited before them.

The problem extends into many areas of life. It is perhaps worst of all in major urban centres where any sense of community has broken down. The old ‘mohallah’ culture of Lahore which allowed children to safely play in open spaces along the narrow streets or walk over to the candy shop is virtually dead. Today there is less and less value for the welfare of other citizens or even for their life. Cases of mob violence continue to be reported and incidents in which a person shoots, stabs or injures another over a relatively petty matter are not unknown. Those who are less wealthy, and therefore less protected, are perhaps the most vulnerable.

Some of the reasons for this may lie in the failure of the state over many decades to provide basic requirements to people, such as equal access to justice, opportunities to redress grievances and a structure of policing which makes people feel safe rather than facing a threat from a dangerous force. The manner in which police frequently deal with even the most peaceful protests and their reputation according to studies by Transparency International and other groups as the country’s most corrupt department contributes to the sense of unease among citizens. It also builds within them a lack of regard for the space in which they live and an attitude of hostility towards those in authority. Lack of tolerance, increasingly seen even on university campuses, has simply worsened the situation.

So, what does it take to build civic sense? Some answers may lie in better policing mechanisms and the fear of penalty in the form of fine or other measures. But this alone cannot be enough. A respect for other people who share the same space needs to be built among citizens if they are to enjoy harmonious coexistence. Inbuilt prejudices based around ethnicity, belief and class add to our problems – though it should be noted that similar uncouth behaviours are seen amongst members of almost every group. The owners of fancy vehicles do not hesitate to roll down windows and spatter litter along roads, no matter what city they live in or how much education they have attained.

There are places in our country where a spirit of community still exists. Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan is an example. There are also others.

It is sad then to hear complaints from the people of such areas about how their culture, their society and their safety are being threatened by visitors from outside. It seems we will not stop until we have turned our entire country into a social jungle. The ability to learn from those who set good examples seems to have vanished. Simple courtesies, which once formed a part of culture, thanking others for small services or apologizing when they have in some way being disturbed appear to have disappeared.

Perhaps schooling is partially responsible, perhaps it is the growing unrest and brutality all around that has created such attitudes. Most schools today focus only on collecting fees and delivering the high grades which parents often regard as the sole aim or learning. The more important concept of inculcating the skill of civilized behaviour, kindness and respect for others is no longer of significance in many learning environments.

All this has a significant impact on the kind of lives we live and the level of satisfaction with living them. Almost every citizen has a string of complaints. Most of these are perfectly justified. But if they are to be resolved state, society and citizens must work collectively. Without this it is impossible to create the team spirit which holds communities and nations together. Ours is in danger of falling apart at the seams.

Before it is too late we need to sew these seams back together, stitch by stitch, so that a strong social fabric can be created and the flaws which threaten to rip it apart ironed away one at a time. This process needs to involve the state which must resume its duty of providing people with the services it is entrusted with. But communities, families, individuals and other social groups need to be engaged to in the process if it is to succeed.

(The writer is a freelance columnist and former newspaper editor.)

