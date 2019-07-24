Violence at home

Since the accusations made by Fatema Sohail against her husband, actor/comedian Mohsin Abbas Haider were posted on her Facebook page the issue of domestic violence has once again come to the forefront. Abbas, at a press conference, has denied the charges, ridiculed some of the account of the events given by his wife and suggested other motives were involved. He has since been dismissed from his job with a popular television channel, an FIR has been registered against him and statements have been recorded by both Fatema Sohail and Mohsin Abbas before a Lahore magistrate.

Abbas has accepted he has battled with anger management issues, but denied violence directed against his wife. The ongoing case may help uncover the story. But what we can say is that domestic abuse is hugely under-reported in our country with very few women making their situation public. The lack of a social support system and in some cases at least the lack of support even from their own families raises for them the issue of how they would manage in the event of a marital breakup. Many women then see no choice but to suffer in silence. There have been news reports of husbands directing enormous violence against wives because a meal was delayed, not cooked to his satisfaction or other equally trivial matters. With international studies suggesting up to 70 percent of Pakistani women could be suffering abuse of one kind or the other in their homes; this is not a matter to be ignored. It is true we already have laws in place against domestic violence but these have been rarely used and as is the case in other countries police often hesitate to intervene in domestic issues.

In the past one of the problems has been the swift fading away of attention and a lack of investigation that can arrive at the truth. The case of Asma Aziz, who stated in Lahore last year that she had been beaten by her husband and her head shaved with the help of household employees, initially made media headlines. But then we saw attacks on Asma Aziz herself, her past life and her behaviour. Since then the case appears to have been forgotten. The victim was last known to be seeking state shelter and financial support. Certainly, we need to look at cases of domestic abuse and something beyond a matter which provides entertainment for a short period.