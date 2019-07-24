Man jailed for 15 years over bomb plot

SHEFFIELD: A dangerous extremist who planned a potentially deadly terror attack using a bomb inside a remotely-controlled vehicle has been jailed for 15 years.

Farhad Salah, an Iraqi-Kurd asylum seeker, was in the early stages of testing small improvised explosive devices when he was arrested in 2017. The 24-year-old had “become wedded to an extremist ideology” and hoped to harm others he considered to be infidels, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

During the five-week retrial, jurors heard that Salah intended to make a device that would be placed in a remote-controlled vehicle so that no-one had to martyr themselves in the process.

Dan Pawson-Pounds, prosecuting, told the court on Wednesday that Salah was an “unapologetic confirmed supporter of Islamic State”. The trial heard he was getting increasingly desperate to do something for IS at the time of his plotting but was unable to travel to the Middle East due to his unsettled immigration status, with his application for asylum in the UK still being determined.

He was found guilty of preparing to commit acts of terrorism earlier this month. Judge Paul Watson QC handed Salah a 15-year jail term with an extended three-year licence period on Wednesday. He told the court that Salah had come to the UK in 2014. He said: “This country provided you with sanctuary from the oppression which you claim to have suffered before you fled Kurdistan. Prior to your arrest, you were living and working in the south Yorkshire area, where to all outward appearances you were living a law-abiding lifestyle. The reality was far more sinister.”

Judge Watson said police investigations into Salah’s mobile phone and social media accounts found he was in contact with other extremists and watched violent extremist videos. The judge told the court that Salah had researched how to make explosives, obtained parts and made and tested explosives or an IED. He said that, despite the plans being in their infancy when the defendant was arrested, the planned use of explosives meant any attack could have resulted in multiple deaths.

Salah, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, and his co-defendant Andy Star, faced the retrial after a verdict could not be reached in the first trial last year. The judge recorded a not guilty verdict for 32-year-old Star after the jury again failed to reach a verdict.