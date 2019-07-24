IHK’s mainstream parties hail Trump’s mediation offer

By News Desk

AMIRPUR/ ISLAMABAD: The mainstream political parties in Indian held Kashmir (IHK) have welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediating in the Kashmir dispute as a positive step the settlement of the longstanding issue.

Trump’s disclosure was perceived as a major shift in policy, a report across the Line of Control said. Former IHK chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the statement made by Trump marks “a huge policy shift”.

She added: “Despite Indian government refuting [the] idea of third party mediation on Jammu and Kashmir issue, the disclosure made by Trump marks a huge policy shift. Even though USA doesn’t hold a great record in resolving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said: “Any positive step towards the resolution of Kashmir issue is always welcomed.” The people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted an early solution to the protracted issue, he added.

“Anyone willing to mediate is welcomed. If there is change in attitude of the [Indian] government then it is good for the resolution of Kashmir issue,” he told reporters in Srinagar late on Tuesday.

Sagar added: “We should look the statement of Trump as positive.”

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) chairman and former MLA Khansahib Hakeem Yaseen told reporters in Srinagar that it was a welcome step if Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought mediation for the Kashmir issue through USA. “I believe PM Modi has respected the mandate given by the people to him by asking Trump for mediation on Kashmir issue.

“Everyone wants the resolution of Kashmir issue. We should not play politics over the issue, but we should collectively appeal the two countries (India and Pakistan) to seize the opportunity to resolve the long pending issue,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front also welcomed Trump’s willingness to mediate between the stakeholders, terming it a heartening breakthrough.