Mueller says ‘did not clear’ Trump of obstruction

WASHINGTON: Former Trump-Russia special counsel Robert Mueller has told a congressional hearing that he could not exonerate US President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice.

He said the president’s claims that he had done so in his report are not correct. “The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed,” Mueller said at the opening of the hearings on Wednesday into his investigation of Russian interference to help Trump win the 2016 election.His appearance before congressional interrogators opened televised hearings that Democrats hope will weaken US President Donald Trump’s re-election prospects in ways that Mueller’s book-length report did not.

Republicans immediately defended Trump and criticised the Democrats for continuing to go after him. The back-to-back Capitol Hill appearances, Mueller’s first since wrapping up his two-year Russia probe last spring, carry the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting US president.

The first opened with Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, praising Mueller’s career and background. The hearings come at a moment of deep divisions in Congress and the country, and they raise serious questions about whether Mueller will change anyone’s hardened opinions about impeachment and the future of Trump’s presidency.

Mueller, known for his taciturn nature, has warned that he will not stray beyond what has already been revealed in his report. And the Justice Department has instructed Mueller to stay strictly within those parameters, giving him a formal directive to point to if he faces questions he does not want to answer.

Trump lashed out early on Wednesday ahead of the hearing, saying on Twitter that “Democrats and others” are trying to fabricate a crime and pin it on “a very innocent President”. “Why didn’t Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?” Trump said in his tweet.

Trump has made Mueller a regular target of attack over the past two years in an attempt to undermine his credibility and portray him as biased and compromised.