British Steel ‘could flourish’ despite SNP no-deal fears

LONDON: British Steel could “flourish” despite the SNP’s claim the industry could suffer as Boris Johnson has “no plans beyond Brexit no-deal”, the government has said.

Greg Clark told MPs the future success of the business “though not certain, is certainly within grasp”, but would require the “active participation” of everyone. MPs also heard that talks have been going on with the incoming PM to make sure the issue is “at the top of the new Prime Minister’s agenda”.

Speaking in the Commons, Clark said: “And in particular to whoever stands at this despatch box to devote themselves unstintingly to achieve a great outcome for everyone concerned with British Steel, which I believe, though not certain, is certainly within grasp, and that is the flourishing of British Steel’s operations for many years to come.”

Clark said that although all decisions are for the official receiver, “I’ve been active, as members know, in visiting prospective buyers in many parts of the world to make it clear that the UK government will, within its legal powers, work with a good long-term owner of these important assets to see how we can help them realise their vision for the company”.

He was responding to an urgent question from Labour’s Anna Turley (Redcar) on the sale of British Steel. Clark said the British Steel support group, which he chairs, had met eight times. “The confidence that the support group has built, coupled with a government indemnity to the official receiver, has allowed trading to continue, orders to be won and production to increase. This is without precedent, in my experience.

“I’m pleased to say that the official receiver has said that he is encouraged by the level of interest in purchasing British Steel and his special managers EY are currently in further discussions with potential buyers. The official receiver has made it clear that given the complex nature of the operations any potential sale will take time to deliver.”

Clark said there is a “strong future, a strategic future”, for the British steel industry, adding: “Not only would the consequences of the loss of historic assets — hugely important in all of the communities that she mentions — not only would that be unconscionable, but actually it would be to lose a substantial opportunity here.”

Turley said Clark had stepped in, helped secure the asset, enabled the business to continue and ensured the workforce was paid, adding: “He’s given us, through the indemnity that the government have given to the official receiver, a very, very good chance of ensuring the future for British Steel in this country, so I’d like to put on record my thank you to him.”

But she warned “of course the situation does remain precarious”, adding: “While we’ve had in the last few weeks the new Prime Minister running around the country waving kippers in the air, the contrast has been 5,000 dedicated, highly skilled workers in British Steel putting their shoulders to the wheel.”