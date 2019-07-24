Bringing Taliban to negotiating table won’t be easy: Imran

By News Desk

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is now trying to bring the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table and, despite the current progress, he cautioned US members of Congress that “it is not going to be very easy”.

Speaking at Capitol Hill where a reception was held in his honour on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the situation in Afghanistan is “very complicated”, but he assured the US leadership that the Pakistan government would be trying its best as the whole country is standing behind him, the Pakistan Army, and security forces all are behind him.

“We all have the same objective, and it is exactly the same objective the US had, and which is a peaceful solution of the Afghan issue as quickly as possible,” he said. “We were fighting the US war of terror as Pakistan had nothing to do with the 9/11. Al-Qaeda was in Afghanistan and there were no militant Taliban in Pakistan. “We join the US war, but unfortunately when things went wrong and when I blame my government as we did not tell the US exactly the truth on the ground, part of the reason was our government was not in control. There were 40 different militant groups operating within Pakistan,” he said.

“So Pakistan went through this scare, so why the US expected us to ‘do more’ and help the US in this war,” he said and added that Pakistan was at that time fighting for its own existence.

The Prime Minister said it was very important that he met US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and explained to them the way forward that the relationship had to be based on mutual trust. “Trust me, I will be telling the truth, I will be telling the US what we can do in this peace process.

“Pakistan had always close ties with the United States and expressed the hope to get back to the relationship, which was based on truth and trust as well as mutual respect.”