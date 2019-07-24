PM, Qatari counterpart discuss ways to boost ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani have discussed various ways to further cement bilateral ties and the long-lasting friendship between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was held at the residence of the Qatari prime minister on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s office said in a press release.

The PM’s aides Abdul Razzak Dawood and Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Foreign Office Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Pakistan ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah also accompanied Khan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan arrived in Doha while en route to Pakistan after the conclusion of his visit to the United States. Upon his arrival at the Hamd International Airport, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah received the Prime Minister and his delegation. Khan was to have a short stopover in Doha.—APP/News Desk