JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s remand extended for 14 days

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed for 14 days.

Saeed was produced before Gujranwala’s ATC after his seven-day judicial remand expired. The court directed Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials to submit the charge-sheet against Saeed within 14 days.

According to the CTD, the JuD chief is booked over allegedly collecting funds illegally. On July 17, the Punjab CTD arrested Hafiz Saeed under the National Action Plan (NAP). The JuD chief was reportedly taken into custody when he was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore.

Talking to a private TV channel, Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill shunned the impression of any foreign pressure over the arrest had termed the issue an internal matter of Pakistan and said Hafiz Saeed would face cases registered against him.