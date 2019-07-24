Govt steps up efforts to avert no-trust motion against Sanjrani

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has expedited efforts to avert no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, as a delegation led by Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz met JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday to convince the opposition to reconsider its decision.

Sources told Geo News that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal was set to remain in Islamabad to lead the efforts to make the opposition parties’ no-confidence motion unsuccessful. He would meet opposition leaders to convince them to rescind the move against Sanjrani.

In this regard, Kamal and Faraz travelled to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence to meet him and exchange thoughts on the no-confidence motion.

Following the meeting, Fazlur Rehman told the media that the arrival of Faraz and Kamal at his residence was an honour but not enough as they did not bring any proposal.

The opposition had already come quite far in its journey, the JUI-F chief said. How was it possible to give in to the government’s wishes when the opposition had jointly come to where they were at present and made their decision, Fazl said. He said how was it feasible for the opposition to backtrack on their decision at this stage. At that moment, however, the Leader of the House responded by advising the opposition to ensure the Senate’s dignity was not impacted. “The JUI-F leader’s party has representation in Balochistan and we presented to him our thoughts,” Faraz said.

The Balochistan chief minister said his delegation had put forth the government’s request and wished for a step to uphold the Senate’s dignity. “It feels like the consequences of the opposition’s move may not be very good after all,” he added, noting that they should collectively make a decision to move towards improvement and engage in efforts to take things forward in a better way.

However, if the opposition went ahead with its move, the government would have to respond by doing the same, he said. To a question, Jam said the treasury benches had also moved a resolution against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala — a Senator from the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The opposition has already submitted its no-confidence motion in the Senate Secretariat for the replacement of Sanjrani. The petition includes the signatures of 44 members of the opposition.

The opposition has named Hasil Bizenjo as the joint candidate for the post of Senate chairperson. Bizenjo, the president of the National Party, hails from Balochistan and his party has five seats in the Senate.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday it was now clear that Bizenjo would be the next Senate chairman.

Talking to media in Karachi after the success of PPP candidate in Ghotki by-election held a day earlier, Bilawal alleged the government’s legislators were secretly contacting senators to take their side by offering money.

He claimed some of the government members were in contact with the opposition leadership and they would vote for them in the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman.