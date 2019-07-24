Four officials reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday ordered postings and transfers of four officials.

Abidullah (PMS BS-19), Additional PD IMU E&SE Department, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary, LG&RD Department.

The services of Neelum Sultana Khattak (PAS BS-18), Director, KP Private Schools Regulatory

Authority, was placed at the disposal of P&D Department for further posting.

Muhammad Taufique (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary, C&W Department, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary P&D Department. Shabbir Khan (PMS BS-17), Assistant Commissioner, Bahrain in Swat, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary C&W Department.

It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.