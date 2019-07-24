close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
July 25, 2019

Four officials reshuffled

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday ordered postings and transfers of four officials.

Abidullah (PMS BS-19), Additional PD IMU E&SE Department, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary, LG&RD Department.

The services of Neelum Sultana Khattak (PAS BS-18), Director, KP Private Schools Regulatory

Authority, was placed at the disposal of P&D Department for further posting.

Muhammad Taufique (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary, C&W Department, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary P&D Department. Shabbir Khan (PMS BS-17), Assistant Commissioner, Bahrain in Swat, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary C&W Department.

It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar