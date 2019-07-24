Four officials reshuffled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday ordered postings and transfers of four officials.
Abidullah (PMS BS-19), Additional PD IMU E&SE Department, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary, LG&RD Department.
The services of Neelum Sultana Khattak (PAS BS-18), Director, KP Private Schools Regulatory
Authority, was placed at the disposal of P&D Department for further posting.
Muhammad Taufique (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary, C&W Department, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary P&D Department. Shabbir Khan (PMS BS-17), Assistant Commissioner, Bahrain in Swat, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary C&W Department.
It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday ordered postings and transfers of four officials.
Abidullah (PMS BS-19), Additional PD IMU E&SE Department, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary, LG&RD Department.
The services of Neelum Sultana Khattak (PAS BS-18), Director, KP Private Schools Regulatory
Authority, was placed at the disposal of P&D Department for further posting.
Muhammad Taufique (PMS BS-18), Deputy Secretary, C&W Department, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary P&D Department. Shabbir Khan (PMS BS-17), Assistant Commissioner, Bahrain in Swat, was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary C&W Department.
It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.