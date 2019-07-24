close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

Foundation stone laid for health offices in Torghar

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Torghar district government on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of district health offices and launched social welfare programmes for the uplift of marginalised segments of society.

“Torghar was given status of a settled district almost seven years ago but it is happening for the first time that our government has launched such programmes which would bring a major change in life of the local people,”

Dilroz Khan, the district nazim Torghar, told a gathering in connection

with groundbreaking ceremony of DHO offices in Judbah.

He said the people of Torghar did not have access to healthcare and treatment facilities and efforts were being made to facilitate them.

The nazim said the offices would be constructed at Rs42 million.

He said that construction work on two rural health centres was also in the final stage.

Meanwhile, the district nazim distributed sewing machines among 517 deserving women at a ceremony.

He said that under social welfare programme the district government would give Rs50,000 each to 180 girls for their marriages.

