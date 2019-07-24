Free medical camp held for families of police martyrs

MARDAN: Up to 8,650 family members of the martyred police jawans were provided free health facilities at a medical camp at the Police Hospital at the Police Lines here on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said it was his wish to establish a hospital for the families of the police martyrs at the Police Lines in Mardan to provide free health facilities to them.

He added he succeeded in his efforts and established a hospital at the Police Lines Mardan with the support of his team. He said the hospital was inaugurated in December 2018.

Mohammad Sajjad added that doctors of Mardan Medical

Complex and other hospitals performed duties at the hospital to treat the patients.

The DPO added that two free eye camps were also organised for the families of the martyred police jawans at the hospital.

He added philanthropists and doctors from the Mardan district and other parts of the province were supporting the police to run the hospital. Mohammad Sajjad thanked the philanthropists, doctors, non-governmental organisations and other people who were supporting him to run the Police Hospital.