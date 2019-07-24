close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

Special kids deserve love: DC

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmad Kamal Wednesday said special children deserve our love. Addressing a meeting, the DC said he had issued directives to give free books and education related things to special kids. He said he had also ordered administrations of special schools to establish playing areas for special kids.

POWER, GAS OUTAGES IRK CITIZENS: Citizens faced massive power and gas loadshedding. Talking to reporters, the locals said electricity and gas outages had affected them badly.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar