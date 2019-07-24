Special kids deserve love: DC

PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmad Kamal Wednesday said special children deserve our love. Addressing a meeting, the DC said he had issued directives to give free books and education related things to special kids. He said he had also ordered administrations of special schools to establish playing areas for special kids.

POWER, GAS OUTAGES IRK CITIZENS: Citizens faced massive power and gas loadshedding. Talking to reporters, the locals said electricity and gas outages had affected them badly.