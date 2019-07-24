Pesco asked to honour pledge on grid station upgradation

DIR: District Nazim of Upper Dir Sahibzada Fasihullah and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Inayatullah Khan have threatened to disconnect the Golen Gol electricity supply line passing through Dir if the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) did not honour its commitment about upgrading the Chukiatan gridstation.

Sahibzada Fasihullah said that Pesco chief had signed an agreement last year to provide electricity to the Chukiatan grid station from the Golen Gol transmission line.

He said that Pesco had also promised to upgrade the gridstation within a month, but the commitment was not honoured.

The district nazim said that even after one year the Pesco has not started work to install the 132KV transformer at the Chukiatan gridstation.

Fasihullah said that he and MPA Inayatullah

Khan met Pesco Chief Engineer Abdul Jabbar in Peshawar and discussed the matter.

He said that the Pesco chief was making lame excuses by saying that the contractor was not receiving work order.

The district nazim said they made it clear to the Pesco chief engineer that they could not wait any longer and told him to start work on installation of 132KV transformer in Chukiatan gridstation by August14, this year.

Fasihullah said that if the Pesco authorities did not start work, they would not hesitate to disconnect the Golen Gol transmission line passing through Dir.

He said that they would ask the residents of Dir to take to the streets if the agreement was not honoured.