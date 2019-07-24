Two killed in separate incidents

SARGODHA: Two people, including a woman, died in separate incidents in the area of Jauhrabad and Shahpur police. According to police, Uzma Parveen, 35, of Mitha Tiwana exchanged harsh words with her husband Muhammad Hafeez and swallowed poisonous pills and died. In another incident, an oil tanker hit Muhammad Din near Chungi 12, Shahpur city at Khushab road, leaving him dead on the spot. Police have registered cases.