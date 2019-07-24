Protest call flayed

PESHAWAR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-affiliated Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) on Wednesday announced to boycott the opposition’s call for strike. Speaking at a press conference, IFL representatives Muhammad Inam Khan Yousafzai, Alam Gul, Bilal Khan Khalil, Shah Faisal Utmankhel and Furqan Yousafzai accused the opposition of using the lawyer community for own vested interest. They said that no one was above the law and the Supreme Judicial Council should hear the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. They praised PM for raising Kashmir issue during his meeting with Donald Trump.