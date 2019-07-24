close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
Irrigation Dept to launch new schemes in KP

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 25, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Irrigation Department has approved new development schemes in the province and funds would be released soon. Irrigation Department Chief Engineer Sahibzada M Shabbir Khan told a meeting that the development schemes to be launched in the province included Swabi, Bara (Khyber), Warsak Canal Modeling, Mansehra Dam, Canal in Swat, Jaba Dam, Chashma Left Bank Canal (CLBC) Dera Ismail Khan, Barani Dam (Bannu). He said that to bring reforms in the agriculture sector to increase the yield of crops, the Irrigation Department would start solarising tube-wells and improve the condition of watercourses.

