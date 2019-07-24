Youth informed of Sehat cards benefits

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a youth convention here on Wednesday said that Sehat Sahulat Programme is for all without any discrimination.

The convention titled “Youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and All Merged Tribal Districts” was organised by Individual land (IL) on Wednesday to raise awareness among youth about Sehat Insaf Cards and its benefits to the masses. Advisor to Chief Minister on Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir, Lady Reading Hospital Director Khalid Masud and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said the government was taking interest in providing health facilities to the people of the province. The convention was informed said that 100,844 people had utilised the Sehat Insaf Cards, while 13,403 people used them for treatment of heart ailments.

Ajmal Wazir said the Sehat cards were being converted into National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) cards for the merged districts in a bid to facilitate the tribal people. He said that the prime minister wanted to provide facilities of health and education to the people of the underdeveloped districts. Khalid Masud said that the LRH was fully cooperating with the Sehat card-holders and a separate office had been established to guide the patients.