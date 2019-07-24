3 minor girls die after consuming cold drinks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Three minor girls died after consuming poisonous cold drinks at Chak 67-EB. Reportedly, a marriage function was going on in a house when four girls went to a market and consumed cold drinks. Later, the condition of all four girls fell unconscious and Yameena died on the spot while Ramsha and another girl died after reaching the DHQ Hospital Sahiwal.
PAKPATTAN: Three minor girls died after consuming poisonous cold drinks at Chak 67-EB. Reportedly, a marriage function was going on in a house when four girls went to a market and consumed cold drinks. Later, the condition of all four girls fell unconscious and Yameena died on the spot while Ramsha and another girl died after reaching the DHQ Hospital Sahiwal.