Ashiana case hearing waste of time: Shahbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz till August 3 in the money laundering and assets beyond means investigations.

The NAB produced Hamza in the court of admin judge Ameer Muhammad Khan amid tight security as heavy contingents of law-enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises.

As the hearing commenced, the NAB prosecutor implored the court for extension in the physical remand of Hamza. He submitted details of Hamza’s financial assets and bank statements in the court. He informed the court that NAB investigators during the investigation found two ‘Benami’ companies of Hamza, adding that transactions of Rs 5 billion took place in the accounts of ‘Benami’ companies. The prosecutor said the companies were founded on the names of employees of Hamza Shahbaz. He implored the court to extend physical remand of Hamza for 15 days to carry out investigations.

On the other end, the counsel of Hamza extended mostly previous arguments, saying that there is no difference between tax returns and wealth statement of his client. However, the court after hearing arguments of both parties extended the physical remand of Hamza for 10 days. Meanwhile, accountability court duty judge Waseem Akhtar conducted the Aashiana Housing scam hearing and adjourned the case for August 7 after summoning more prosecution witnesses in the case. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, an accused in the case, along with co-accused former LDA chairman Ahad Khan Cheema and Fawad Hassan Fawad were present in the hearing.