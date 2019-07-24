close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
NR
News Report
July 25, 2019

If talks held, it will include Azad Kashmir: Indian minister

NR
News Report
July 25, 2019

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t discuss Kashmir with US president Donald Trump and ruled out any possibility of mediation on the issue, international media reported.

“As S Jaishankar ji (External Affairs Minister) said Kashmir issue was not discussed in President Trump and PM Modi meeting. There is no question of mediation in Kashmir issue as it will be against the Simla agreement,” Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha.

Kashmir is an issue of national pride for us. We can never compromise with it... if there would be any talks with Pakistan over Kashmir, it will also include Pakistan-administered Kashmir (Azad Kashmir), Singh said. Both houses of Indian Parliament —Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—witnessed protests over Trump’s stunning claim.

The opposition, led by the Congress, demanded a statement by PM Modi. The opposition continued its demand on Wednesday and staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha.

