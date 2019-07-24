close
July 25, 2019
July 25, 2019

Archaic traditions

Newspost

 
July 25, 2019

The dowry system is a major problem affecting our nation. It allows people to treat their daughters like cattle to be sold off top the higher bidder. It is a symbol of patriarchal oppression that relies on a system of men’s domination and superiority over women. It is a dehumanising and atrocious practice and harmful to the sanctity of the institute of marriage. There is no limit to greed when demanding dowry from the poor parents of young and unmarried girls.

When women fail to provide sufficient dowry they are harassed, tortured and become victims to domestic violence from their husbands and in-laws. I would like to request that the government ban this practice because it does not belong in the twenty first century.

Hina Wahid

Turbat

