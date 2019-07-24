Praise the flag

Independence Day is going to be celebrated soon, and every house on every street will be decorated proudly with bright flags. Every year our people observe this day with enthusiasm, but after the Independence Day celebrations no one seems to care for the flags that were so proudly flying from every house and pole. They are then left to fly around or thrown out. I have even seen some people carelessly stepping on them. This is a great insult of our national flag, which is a symbol of our nation.

I am always shocked to see flags lying on the ground or floating in rain water and torn flags hanging everywhere. If we can’t care for them, why do we buy them? Do people realize that our flag is our identity and pride, and our attitude towards it shows our regard for our country?

Muhammad Moiz Khalil

Karachi