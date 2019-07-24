Protecting investments

I feel very concerned about the new tax regime on the property sector, imposed by the FBR. I do not have much knowledge about how the property tax system functions in our country, but have learned that the tax situation right now is not at all favourable towards the builders and sellers. There is apparently an increase in capital gains taxes because of which sellers are being forced to raise prices on immovable property.

I would like to suggest that the ruling government should work towards a concrete tax framework and also take steps to facilitate builders, buyers and sellers so investment in housing becomes a smoother and more streamlined process and those looking to buy property can do so confidently.

Zohaib Ahmed

Lahore