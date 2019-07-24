close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 25, 2019

Protecting investments

Newspost

 
July 25, 2019

I feel very concerned about the new tax regime on the property sector, imposed by the FBR. I do not have much knowledge about how the property tax system functions in our country, but have learned that the tax situation right now is not at all favourable towards the builders and sellers. There is apparently an increase in capital gains taxes because of which sellers are being forced to raise prices on immovable property.

I would like to suggest that the ruling government should work towards a concrete tax framework and also take steps to facilitate builders, buyers and sellers so investment in housing becomes a smoother and more streamlined process and those looking to buy property can do so confidently.

Zohaib Ahmed

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost