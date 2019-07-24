Recycle the Earth

It is great news to hear that Pakistan is banning the use of single use plastic bags and enforcing it with heavy fines. But we will only succeed in this endeavour if we also provide an alternative to single use plastic bags. This demand can also be an opportunity for Pakistan’s textile industry to expand their horizons.

Cotton and jute cloth can be used to make recyclable alternatives for plastic bags.

Shahryar K Baseer

Peshawar