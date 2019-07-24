AIDS in Pakistan

Pakistan has got a high number of AIDS patients. Unfortunately, this is not being taken seriously in Pakistan. It is estimated that in Pakistan around 200,000 people are infected by HIV including 75,000 patients in Punjab, 60,000 in Sindh, 50,000 in Balochistan and 15,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shockingly, the list of new cases includes children and infants. I request the authorities to take this disease seriously and support those people who are suffering from it.

Shadri Ali Akbar

Absor