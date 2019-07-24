close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
July 25, 2019

Water wasted

Newspost

 
The lack of water in Sindh is not a new issue but has been affecting the residents of Sindh for decades. Politically, the government has ignored this issue and the acute shortage of water will continue further.

The main reasons behind the current water crisis are the mismanagement and wastage of water and the increase in the number of illegal fish farms and large scale irrigation for fields. Urbanization and industrialisation also contribute to it. The government needs to look into this matter and take concrete steps towards replenishing the Sindh water table.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi

