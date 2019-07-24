Keeping up

International relations are a cyclical thing. Hopefully the US-Pakistan relations after having ebbed for a good number of years are possibly set for a fresh round of re-vitalization of strategic growth and unanimity of views. Both Pakistani and American diplomacy deserve a round of applause for pulling off this feat.

Our PM has already chalked up an impressive CV of foreign policy endeavours and achievements in a short span of 12 months so let us hope that his domestic forte and competency soon begin to match up to his impressive resume on the IR front lest his internal troubles begin to get more clamorous.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore