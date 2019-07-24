close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 25, 2019

Rising expenses

Newspost

 
July 25, 2019

I wish to express my deep concern over the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities which have been making the lives of the common people very hard. The government of Pakistan has failed miserably in its promise of keeping inflation rates low and prices have been rising unrelentingly. I just wish to ask them what is happening. The poor are starving, and the rich are leading luxurious lives. Big businessmen and hoarders have been stocking up on essentials to create artificial shortages in the market, which lead to an increase in prices.

Fairer price depots should be set up everywhere. Shopkeepers and traders must be ordered to put up the price lists of essential commodities. Black marketers and hoarders must be dealt with sternly. Food should not be wasted on parties and marriages. People should understand the value of simple living and observe it in their daily life.

Every step must be taken to check the rise in prices immediately. I appeal to the PM to look into this matter and take steps to alleviate people’s troubles.

Farrukh Shah

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost