Future prosperity

At a meeting at the embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC, the PM invited investors and businessmen to Pakistan to develop economic growth and avoid a financial crisis in the country.

This invitation welcomes prosperity to Pakistan since it creates employment opportunities and will help raise the value of our currency and decrease the effect of inflation. I really appreciate that the PM has been striving to resolve the issues of Pakistan and enhance our economic growth.

Cherag N Bahadur

Kech